Actus Digital Monitor Put to Use by The Weather Channel

BOSTON—Actus Digital is getting into the weather business, announcing that it has provided The Weather Channel with its broadcast monitoring platform to ensure the TV networks video and audio quality comply with industry requirements for both linear and OTT channels.

The Actus Digital broadcast monitoring system supports mandatory compliance features like SCTE-104/35, loudness, closed captions and NAVE while providing The Weather Channel with real-time alerts on a host of A/V impairments. The platform is also integrated with The Weather Channel’s automation system, which expands content search and navigation and allows the broadcaster to track the loudness of each asset. OKTA sign-on is fully integrated into the system as well for security and user authentication.

With the Actus Digital system, The Weather Channel can now record content at high bitrates and resolutions, which allows for the exporting and editing of high-quality clips.

"Performing tasks beyond mere compliance, the Actus Digital platform serves our broadcast monitoring needs now and will support us in the future with enhanced new workflows for content repurposing and AI integration,” said Michael Smereski, vice president of Broadcast Engineering at The Weather Channel.