Acrodyne’s ATSC 3.0 Planning Software Progira Lands First Sales

BALTIMORE—As the transition to ATSC 3.0 is just over the horizon, Acrodyne has announced the first sales of its Progira broadcast network planning software to U.S. customers. The Merrill Weiss Group and Marsand are among the first companies to acquire the software.

Featuring ATSC 3.0 and 1.0 options, the Progira software offers CRC-Predict and other propagation models, which are designed to predict true reception probabilities.

Acrodyne, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, became the exclusive distributor of Progira in September of 2016.