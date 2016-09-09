Acrodyne to Handle Progira Distribution in North America

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group subsidiary Acrodyne has come to terms with Progira to be the exclusive distributor of its broadcast and network planning and design tools in North America. This will include the PROGIRA plan software, as well as training and support.

“After working with PROGIRA plan software for the last year, it became clear to us that PROGIRA was dedicated to delivering a solution tailored for what is widely anticipated to be the next U.S. broadcast standard, ATSC 3.0,” said Andy Whiteside, general manager of Acrodyne Services and president of Dielectric.

Acrodyne and Dielectric plan to work with One Media 3.0 and use PROGIRA plan to build out a national footprint using ATSC 3.0, according to the company’s press release.