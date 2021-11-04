AccuWeather Taps Amagi for The Roku Channel Launch

NEW YORK—Amagi, a provider of cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced that AccuWeather used a variety of technologies from Amagi to launch its 24/7 linear channel, AccuWeather Now, and create a differentiated offering of the channel for distribution to The Roku Channel in the United States.

The live linear channel leverages Amagi Cloudport cloud playout service with advanced graphics capabilities and powerful HTML5 graphics rendering. In addition, Amagi supports AccuWeather with 24/7 live playout and monitoring; ad masking in accordance with The Roku Channel's requirements; managing delivery, EPG, and playlist, and server-side ad insertion, Amagi said.

"For AccuWeather Now, it was important that we created a unique brand and graphics presentation," said Sarah Katt, general manager, AccuWeather Network. "We also needed to adapt our content to meet the requirements of The Roku Channel and other FAST platforms. Amagi not only delivered flawlessly on both counts but did so on a very tight timeline. As more and more FAST platforms jump to get onboard with AccuWeather, we are now well positioned to deliver the channel to other FAST platforms in the coming months."

Amagi is also distributing AccuWeather Now to other FAST platforms such as XUMO and Plex, with more in the pipeline. AccuWeather Now features a new HTML5 ticker with real-time weather information for dozens of U.S. cities, powered by AccuWeather's proprietary weather data API.

"This is a marquee example of Amagi's ability to deliver custom HTML5 graphics integrated with an API solution to relay real-time external data," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "We were able to support AccuWeather in launching their channel in strict adherence to The Roku Channel's ad load, delivery and EPG requirements, and monetize content through targeted ad insertions."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.