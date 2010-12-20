ABC’s ‘Detroit’ series shot with Fujinon lenses

Director of photography Lisa Wiegand is using a variety of Fujinon HD lenses to shoot the ABC series “Detroit 1-8-7,” mounted on Panasonic VariCam 3700 P2 HD camcorders. The crew shoots each one-hour episode in approximately eight days.

The equipment package used on-set was supplied by Fletcher Camera and Lenses, a rental house in Chicago, and includes an HD ENG wide-angle lens with 2x extender, HD telephoto lens and HD ENG/EFP lens. The Fujinon HA42x9.7BERD lens is also used for the show on occasion.

Wiegand said she was going for a documentary-style look, and chose the lightweight Fujinon ENG lenses because camera operators are holding the cameras 90 percent of the time.

A clip from the show can be viewed online.