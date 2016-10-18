ABC|Disney Apps Launched on Android TV

LOS ANGELES— ABC and the Disney channels are now available via Android TV. The apps for ABC, Freeform (formerly ABC Family), Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD have launched on the platform, which was released two years ago and is available on a growing list of smart TVs and peripherals.



Freeform and Disney viewers who sign-in with a pay TV service can watch a 24-hour live stream and have next-day access to the most recent shows. ABC’s viewers who sign in have next-day access to shows, and those in ABC-owned station and Hearst affiliate markets can watch the 24-hour live stream. Each app also features programming and events specific to their audiences.



The Android TV platform now features the likes of Netflix and Hulu—which comprises ABC and Disney programming along side that of Fox, NBC and a host of cable nets. Adding the apps for the individual networks, however, puts the brands on a higher tier menu alongside Hulu rather than inside of it.



The apps provide direct access to several popular series, including “Designated Survivor” (ABC), “Modern Family” (ABC), “Pretty Little Liars” (Freeform), “Shadowhunters” (Freeform), “The Fosters” (Freeform), “K.C. Undercover” (Disney Channel), “Girl Meets World” (Disney Channel), “Elena of Avalor” (Disney Junior), “Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior), “Future Worm” (Disney XD) and “Star Wars Rebels” (Disney XD)—both live and on-demand.



Android TV is available on Sony Bravia HD & 4KTVs, Sharp Aquos Android TVs, Google Nexus Players, the Nvidia Shield Android TV Box, Razer Forge TV, Philips Android smart TVs, RCA Android TV and more recently, the $69 Xiaomi Mi Box, with an HDMI 2.0a output designed to handle 4K, 6o fps and high-dynamic range content.



The Disney|ABC Television Group’s apps enables nationwide access to full episodes of current programming on their desktop, mobile and connected TV devices.



The Disney|ABC Television Group currently has deals with the following pay TV providers: Comcast, Cablevision, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, DirecTV, DISH, Midcontinent Communications, Verizon FiOS, Google Fiber and AT&T U-verse, among others.