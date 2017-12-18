ABC O&Os Update Digital News App

BURBANK, CALIF.—ABC Owned Stations Group is enhancing its news app with more robust video offerings and giving users a higher degree of customization and control.

“This is our boldest refresh to date, designed and modernized for the mobile news consumer,” said Wendy McMahon, president, ABC Owned TV Stations Group, in a press release issued today announcing the enhancements.

Disney | ABC Television Group announced on Dec. 6 McMahon’s appointment as president of its owned TV station group. Prior to her promotion, McMahon was SVP Digital for the ABC Owned Stations Group.

Updated app features include:

· My News: Allowing users to select topics and locations of interest;

· Personalized alerts: An opt-in enabling users to receive alerts on their selected topics and locations;

· Watch exclusive live video streams;

· Top news: The biggest stories of the day and breaking news autoplay upon opening the app;

· Explore: Enabling deeper dives into topics;

· Weather: Breaking and ongoing coverage of weather conditions.

ABC Owned TV Stations include WABC-TV, New York City; KABC-TV, Los Angeles; WLS-TV, Chicago; WPVI-TV Philadelphia; KGO-TV, San Francisco; KTRK-TV, Houston; WTVD-TV, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; and KFSN-TV, Fresno, Calif.