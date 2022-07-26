ABC News Launches ABC News Studios

NEW YORK—ABC News is ramping up its documentary production with the launch of ABC New Studios, a new non-fiction producer and commissioner of feature documentary films, series and specials that plans to deliver more than 100 hours of programming across ABC, Hulu, Disney+ and National Geographic in 2022.

Currently, three feature documentaries and 15 series and specials are in production, the studio announced. The initial slate of feature documentaries taps Dawn Porter, Irene Taylor, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Stanley Nelson.

ABC News Studios has named Reena Mehta senior vice president of streaming and digital content, and Mike Kelley the vice president and lead of ABC News Studios.

Mehta has an extensive background in content strategy and planning from HBOMax and Nickelodeon.

Kelley has experience in global partnerships and distribution from ITV Studios and strategy and programming at PBS and will oversee the creative and business direction for ABC News Studios.

In addition David Sloan will serve as senior executive producer and creative lead of ABC News Studios. Jacqueline Glover is head of documentary for Onyx Collective and oversaw the initial slate of feature documentary films for ABC News Films.

“ABC News Studios is a testament to our strategic investment in and commitment to meet the audience’s demand for bold storytelling and straightforward journalism whenever, wherever and on whatever device,” said Kim Godwin, ABC News president. “I’m excited to leverage the power and integrity of the No. 1 news network in America to create premium and distinctive content for all communities.”

ABC News Studios soft-launched in 2021 and early 2022 with successful projects across ABC and Hulu, from documentary films like “Aftershock,” “Jacinta” and “Leave No Trace” to series including “City of Angels | City of Death,” “The Fatal Flaw: A Special Edition of 20/20,” “Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders,” “Let The World See,” “Mormon No More” and “Wild Crime” to specials like “The Housewife and the Hustler,” “The Ivana Trump Story: The First Wife,” “The Kardashians” and “Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster,” as well as George Stephanopoulos Productions’ “Alec Baldwin Unscripted,” “The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland,” and “Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind The Steele Dossier.”

“We’re laser-focused on ABC News Studios contributing premier non-fiction content to linear and streaming subscriber growth and engagement for ABC and the Disney company at large,” said Reena Mehta, ABC News senior vice president of streaming and digital content. “Our wide range of captivating original programming draws on the legacy of ABC News with best-in-class storytelling.”

“ABC News Studios, and its subsidiary ABC News Films, debut slate of 100+ hours of programming this year is a tremendous achievement,” said Mike Kelley, vice president and ABC News Studios lead. “We plan to premiere at least one new title from ABC News Studios each month only on Hulu and continue to launch hits on the network. I’m energized by the creativity from the teams inside ABC News and our third-party production partners to build out further an expansive content pipeline.”