ABC licenses soaps for online-only broadcast

Due to declining ratings, soap operas may be leaving network television, but they will live on forever on the Internet. In fact, new episodes of two popular soaps will continue to be produced online in their current formats.

Soon ABC’s “All My Children” and “One Life to Live” will be canceled from on-the-air broadcast but will continue to be produced for online distribution. ABC has confirmed it sold the online rights to both shows to Prospect Park, a company soon set to launch its own Hulu-like venture.

The soaps are expected to be the first of many television offerings to find a home on Prospect Park’s online-only network.

“We are privileged to continue the legacy of two of the greatest programs to air on daytime television, and are committed to delivering the storylines, characters and quality that audiences have come to love for over 40 years,” said Rich Frank and Jeff Kwatinetz of Prospect Park. “We believe that by continuing to produce the shows (“All My Children” and “One Life to Live”) in their current hour-long format and with the same quality, viewers will follow the show to our new, online network,” the executives said.

As for the specifics, sources said “All My Children” and “One Life to Live” will pick up their online plots right where they leave off after their respective TV finales — with the same cast members and crews.