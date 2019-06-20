A+E Networks Inks Deal With Blackbird for Cloud Video Platform

LONDON—A+E Networks has entered into a multi-year agreement with Blackbird to incorporate the company’s cloud video platform into its media infrastructure in support of key video workflows, the company said this week.

The Blackbird cloud video platform is designed to enhance productivity across A+E Networks’ operations, the company said.

A+E Networks, a joint venture of Hearst Corp. and Disney-ABC Television Group, has a portfolio of global brands that include History, Lifetime, Lifetime Movies, fyi and Viceland. With the addition of Blackbird, A+E Networks can ingest and access its vast video library in the cloud, giving executives, producers, editors and marketers the ability to view, edit and enrich content from anywhere on any device, the company said.

The setup will make it easier for A+E Networks to repurpose content. Live clipping workflows are also supported, giving the network a quick way to deliver highlights to social media channels.

Another feature of the system is the Blackbird Review app, which will allow the network to review, comment and approve video from handheld devices.

Blackbird values the deal in the high six figures.

