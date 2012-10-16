3net Goes 4K

CULVER CITY, CALIF. – 3net, the joint venture from Sony, Discovery and IMAX, has formed 3net Studios, a new global production and distribution division that will create and market 4K as well as 3D content.



3net Studios, based at both Sony Pictures headquarters in Los Angeles and Discovery Communications headquarters in Silver Spring, Md., will continue to produce in 3D as well as what it’s referring to as “TotalD,”— native 3D4K, 2D4K, 3D2K and both 3D/2D HD formats.



3net launched the first 24/7 3D television network in the United States in early 2011. The formation of 3net Studios will allow the company to further build upon its 3D library, while also offering existing and new partners around the world a 3D and 4K content source. The Studio's distribution arm will offer original, native 3D and 4K long- and short-form content across a diverse spectrum of programming genres. Projects the company is producing under the new 3net Studios banner will begin to be announced in the coming weeks.