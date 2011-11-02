3net Announces Content Release



CULVER CITY, CA.: 3net has announced plans to premiere 15 new programs throughout this month, as well as a new on-air look.



The 24/7 3D network from Sony, Discovery and IMAX will debut their new broadcast design this Friday at 8pm EST, as announced by 3net President and CEO, Tom Cosgrove.



Programs premiering include the food and travel series “Bloody Good,” the “Peter Gabriel: New Blood Live,” concert experience and holiday staple “The IMAX Nutcracker.”



The content debut is part of the network’s goal to provide the “most dynamic and immersive in-home 3D experience possible.”



New children’s series to debut include “Dream Defenders” and “Bolts & Blip” as well as original programming “The Ancient Life,” “Experience 3D” and “World Cities.”



