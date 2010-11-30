3D@Home Consortium Launches Consumer Info Site

SAN JOSE, CALIF.: The 3D@Home Consortium recently launched a new Web site aimed at consumers. 3DUniversity.net covers 3D TV sets, Blu-ray players, cell phones cameras, camcorders and eyewear, as well as TV content, movies and special events.



The 3D@Home Consortium said the purpose of the site is to “debunk many of the myths circulating around 3D and give a glimpse into the future of home 3D entertainment.” Site content comes from consortium members as well as “a large group of 3D academics and stereoscopic scientists.”



The non-profit consortium was formed two years ago by companies intent on commercializing 3D video technology and getting it into homes. Members include Sony, Samsung, Intel, SES, Turner, ESPN, Sharp, THX, LG Electronics , Technicolor, IMAX, Disney, Fraunhofer, Motorola, Sensio and Cisco among others.



“A critical part of our mission is to educate both professionals and consumers on 3D and how it is made, distributed and displayed,” said Heidi Hoffman, managing director of 3D@Home Consortium. “3DUniversity.net is one of our first efforts to provide information directly to the consumer.”