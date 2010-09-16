3-D TV over-the-air becomes reality at IBC2010
While the ATSC pursues an investigation of advanced digital television transmission technology and U.S. broadcasters face an uncertain future over how much spectrum they’ll have for their over-the-air service, one industry player pushed the transmission envelop in Amsterdam with a unique booth demonstration.
At IBC2010, Harris conducted a continuous demonstration intended to prove the viability of 3-D over DVB-T2 transmission for broadcasters
The DVB-T2 standard succeeds the DVB-T/H standard, and provides the additional over-the-air capacity to enable bandwidth for new services like 3-D television. DVB-T is deployed in more than 30 countries globally and is the most widely deployed digital terrestrial system. DVB-T2 is an emerging standard for the same regions, including Europe, Africa and southern Asia.
"Upon surveying global activity, Harris recognized the growing desire for trials and implementation of DVB-T2, as well as the continued development of 3-D technology and growing consumer interest," said Harris VP and general manager of transmission systems Phil Argyris. The 3-D via DVB-T2 demo was intended to show the viability of transmitting 3-D. Harris showed a complete production-to-broadcast workflow solution for 3-D over DVB-T2 transmission at IBC.
For the demonstration, the company used its X50 multiple application video and audio platform, HD/SD encoding and DVB-T2 gateway equipment, Apex M2X multimedia exciter, and a DVB-T2-capable consumer set-top box to receive the signal.
The transmission aspect of the demonstration focused on the Apex M2X multimedia exciter and its ability to process a DVB-T2 modulated, 3-D-compatible stream. The Apex M2X is a software-definable exciter.
