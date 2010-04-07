3-D technology to dominate NAB 2010

NAB, the annual get-together designed for anyone who communicates with electronic media, begins April 10 in Las Vegas with the major theme of 3-D imaging technology.

It’s not yet known whether consumers will buy 3-D sets in large quantities, but the television industry — seeking new revenue streams in a still depressed economy — has jumped headfirst onto the 3-D bandwagon. The technology and how to use it will be everywhere at NAB, including sessions featuring behind-the-scenes details on the advancements in 3-D entertainment from the filmmakers of Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland” and executives from ESPN’s upcoming stereoscopic 3-D network.

Other hot topics at the 2010 show will be the expansion of broadband technology, transmedia storytelling, mobile DTV, 8K video, interactive media, high-definition audio, the file-based workflow, media storage, social media, multiplatform distribution and digital newsgathering.

The Broadcast Engineering Conference will highlight mobile digital television, DTV transmission and reception issues, audio technology for television, television workflow and file management, spectrum issues, test and measurement, new technologies and disaster preparedness, recovery and security.

New at NAB 2010 is the Broader-casting Conference, where dozens of new technology trends touch the entire content ecosystem — from creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, broadcast and commercial applications. This conference gathers leading media executives, content creators and technicians for an in-depth examination of the intersection of creativity, technology and developing business models.

Destination Broadband is the NAB’s newest exhibit area and is home to broadband-enabled TV, online video, mobile broadband networks, platforms, set-top boxes, gaming, IP, streaming, advertising, monetization and the disruptors driving today’s media. Yes, this is one place where you can get information about the new National Broadband Plan.