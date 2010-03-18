'March Madness' Captured by Grass Valley Gear



At least five of the mobile production companies involved in telecasting the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Division basketball tournaments this year will be using Grass Valley equipment.



Grass Valley says that their HD camera, router, and switcher products will be seeing heavy use in originating game coverage for CBS Sports, ESPN and Fox Sports.



“What we continue to see year after year is an industry-wide acceptance of Grass Valley switching technology for the most high-profile sports broadcasts, including college basketball’s main event,” said Jeff Rosica, Grass Valley’s senior vice president. “No other company can offer the high-quality performance and reliability of Grass Valley gear, that’s why they are used so often and by so many different networks and sports organizations.”



Companies involved in the pickup of these games include Crosscreek Television Productions, F&F Productions, Game Creek Video, New Century Productions and NEP Sharpshooters. All have high-definition mobile production vehicles fitted with Grass Valley equipment.



A total of 65 schools will be playing in single-elimination tournaments throughout the country, beginning on March 16 and concluding on April 4.



