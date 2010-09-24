360 Systems refocuses; moves into new headquarters

After delivering more than 3000 SD and HD video servers around the world over the past few years, 360 Systems has redirected some of its R&D resources and is moving its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations from Westlake Village, CA, to a newly remodeled location in Newbury Park, CA. The company said it wants to pursue new products for the production and distribution of HD and 3-D video, digital cinema and digital audio products.

As of Oct. 8, the company will be located at 3281 Grande Vista St., Newbury Park, CA, 91320.

The company will show its new 2020 Reference Recorder Oct. 13-14 in New York at HD Expo, Jacob Javits Center. The 2020 is an uncompressed, two-channel video recorder that features 12-bit signal processing and handles up to 2K file sizes. This makes it suitable for either 2-D or 3-D image capture. It also employs external solid-state memory “magazines” for easy portability and file sharing.

Robert Easton, 360 Systems president and CEO, said that the company will continue to support existing systems, although it is looking forward to developing and marketing new product areas.

Easton was a USC cinema department graduate working in the Hollywood film industry when he founded 360 Systems in 1972. Since then, the company said it has 30,000 hard-disk products in service around the world.