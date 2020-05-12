2020 Women in Technology Award Accepting Nominations

EXTON, Pa.—The 2020 Women in Technology Award, which is jointly presented by Women in Cable Telecommunications, SCTE-ISBE and Cablefax, is now accepting nominations for its 25th anniversary edition.

The Women in Technology Award acknowledges the achievements of an outstanding woman in technology who has demonstrated personal and professional growth, and has contributed to the advancement of the cable telecommunications industry. The group says that the award is meant to shine a spotlight on the achievements of women in a traditionally male-dominated industry sector.

To qualify for the Women in Technology Award, a nominee must be in a technical position in the cable of telecommunications industry and must be a member of WICT and SCTE-ISBE. Additional criteria is specified in the nomination application.

The deadline to submit a nomination is June 19.

Past recipients of the Women in Technology Award include last year’s winner, Zenita Henderson of SCTE-ISBE. Others include Noopur Davis, Theresa Hennesy, Sherita Ceasar, Jennifer Yohe Wagner, Leslie Ellis, Cyndee Everman, Vicki Marts, Yvette Kanouff and more.

The 2020 Women in Technology Award is scheduled to be presented during the SCTE-ISBE Annual Awards Luncheon on Oct. 15 during the 2020 SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo.