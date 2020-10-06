2020 Product Innovation Awards Nominations Now Open
By TVT Staff
Nominated and winning products to be featured in special digital issue
WASHINGTON—The 2020 Product Innovation Awards, TV Technology’s annual recognition of the newest products, is now accepting nominations.
The PIA program is a way to shine a spotlight on the latest industry products. Product Innovation Award winners are chosen by a panel of working professional engineers and managers in TV, pro video and radio.
In addition, every product nominated, whether chosen for an award or not, will be featured in the special Product Innovation Awards Program Guide, which will be distributed as a digital edition to TV Technology and TVBEurope readers in early December.
Nominations for the Product Innovation Awards are due Nov. 12.
For more information, visit the PIA’s website.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.