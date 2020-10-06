2020 Product Innovation Awards Nominations Now Open

WASHINGTON—The 2020 Product Innovation Awards, TV Technology’s annual recognition of the newest products, is now accepting nominations.

The PIA program is a way to shine a spotlight on the latest industry products. Product Innovation Award winners are chosen by a panel of working professional engineers and managers in TV, pro video and radio.

In addition, every product nominated, whether chosen for an award or not, will be featured in the special Product Innovation Awards Program Guide, which will be distributed as a digital edition to TV Technology and TVBEurope readers in early December.

Nominations for the Product Innovation Awards are due Nov. 12.