2020 Engineering Emmy Award Winners Announced

LOS ANGELES—Recognizing work that is pushing the TV industry forward, especially in the midst of a pandemic, the Television Academy has announced its slate of recipients for the 72nd Engineering Emmy Awards.

The Engineering Emmys are presented to individuals, companies or organizations for their developments in engineering that improve upon existing methods or invent something that greatly impacts the production, recording, transmission or reception of TV.

Four of the winners are being specifically recognized for their work on developing and deploying engineering technology that has assisted with remote production during the pandemic. They include:

HP Inc., for its Z by HP and ZCentral Remote Boost that assist the remote creative processes for production teams around the world

Sohonet's ClearView Flex is being recognized for its ability to enable real-time remote collaboration for creatives to use in pre-production, production, VFX and post-production

ClearView Flex is being recognized for its ability to enable real-time remote collaboration for creatives to use in pre-production, production, VFX and post-production Teradici, for the Teradici Cloud Access Software, which establishes a secure remote access connection to Windows or Linux desktops hosted in the studio, a private data center or a public cloud to work from anywhere

Seven other Engineering Emmys were awarded to the following recipients:

Sound Radix, for its Auto-Align Post platform that makes phase/time corrections of a moving multi-microphone recording

Bill Spitzak, Jonathan Egstad, Peter Crossley and Jerry Huxtable for the Nuke node-based compositing toolkit.

The recipients will be honored with a live streamed ceremony on Emmys.com on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. PT.