Last Day for 2019 Product Innovation Award Nominations

WASHINGTON—Creators of great technology for the TV, pro video and radio/audio industries, take note: The 2019 Product Innovation Awards nomination window has been extended and is now open until Nov. 15.

The PIA program honors outstanding product introductions that serve professionals who work in the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. Given each autumn and now in their seventh year, the awards are presented by the media technology brands of Future, including TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge and Radio World.

[ICYMI: Take a Look at the 2018 winners and all the nominees.]

Any company that has released new and/or upgraded hardware, software or other products for these markets since Jan. 1, 2018 (the beginning of the prior calendar year) may enter.

And a new special category allows companies also to nominate a person who is worth of recognition as an Industry Innovator.

Click here to nominate a product or innovator, and to read more about the program.