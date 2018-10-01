2018 HPA Award Nominees Announced

BURBANK, CA.--The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has announced the nominees for the 13th Annual HPA Awards creative categories, which recognize technical innovation and creative achievement by post-production professionals. The HPA Awards specifically honor outstanding achievement in editing, sound, visual effects and color grading for work in television, commercials, and feature films. The HPA will announce the award winners at a ceremony, Nov. 15, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

The nominees are:

Outstanding Color Grading – Feature Film

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Steven J. Scott, Charles Bunnag // Technicolor – Hollywood

“Red Sparrow”

Dave Hussey // Company 3

“The Shape of Water”

Chris Wallace // Deluxe – Toronto

“Alpha”

Maxine Gervais // Technicolor – Hollywood

“The Greatest Showman”

Tim Stipan // Company 3

Outstanding Color Grading – Television

“Damnation – Sam Riley’s Body”

Paul Allia // Picture Shop

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Pilot”

Steven Bodner // Light Iron

“The Crown – Paterfamilias”

Asa Shoul // Molinare

“Game of Thrones – Beyond the Wall”

Joe Finley // Sim

“The Crossing – Pilot”

Tony Smith // Picture Shop

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

Bottega Veneta – “Spring/Summer 2018 Trailer”

Tim Masick // Company 3

Tile – “Lost Panda”

Tom Poole // Company 3

Volkswagen – “Kids Dream”

Adam Scott // The Mill

Audi – “Final Breath”

Sofie Borup // Company 3

Zara – “Spring/Summer 2018 Main”

Tim Masick // Company 3

Outstanding Editing – Feature Film (Sponsored by Blackmagic Design)

“A Quiet Place”

Christopher Tellefsen, ACE

“Coco”

Steve Bloom

“You Were Never Really Here”

Joe Bini

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

Eddie Hamilton, ACE

“Believer”

Demian Fenton

Outstanding Editing – Television (30 Minutes and Under) (Sponsored by Blackmagic Design)

“The End of the F***ing World – Episode One”

Mike Jones

“Vida – Episode 6”

JoAnne Yarrow

“VICE – After the Fall”

Kelly Kendrick // Vice

“Barry – Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth”

Kyle Reiter

“Vice Principals –The Union of the Wizard and The Warrior”

Jeff Seibenick

Outstanding Editing – Television (Over 30 Minutes) (Sponsored by Blackmagic Design)

“Stranger Things – Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Kevin D. Ross, ACE

“The Defiant Ones – Part 2”

Doug Pray, Lasse Järvi

“Game of Thrones – The Dragon and the Wolf”

Crispin Green

“Westworld – The Passenger”

Anna Hauger, Mako Kamitsuna, MPEG, Andrew Seklir, ACE

“Counterpart – The Crossing”

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

Outstanding Sound – Feature Film

“Ant-Man and The Wasp”

Katy Wood, Addison Teague, Juan Peralta, Tom Johnson // Skywalker Sound

“The Shape of Water”

Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Nelson Ferreira, Nathan Robitaille // Deluxe – Toronto

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Shannon Mills, Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, Dan Laurie // Skywalker Sound

“Blade Runner 2049”

Mark Mangini, Ron Bartlett, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Mac Ruth // Formosa Group

“Black Panther”

Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor // Skywalker Sound

Outstanding Sound – Television

“Yellowstone – Daybreak”

Alan Murray, Tim LeBlanc, Dean Zupancic // Warner Bros

“Waco – Operation Showtime”

Craig Mann, Kelly Oxford, Laura Wiest, Karen Vassar Triest, David Brownlow, Beau Borders // Technicolor – Hollywood

“Dark – Secret”

Alexander Wurtz, Achim Hofmann, Jorg Elsner, Ansgar Frerich, Christian Bichoff // Basis Berlin

“Yellowstone – Kill the Messenger”

Alan Murray, Tim LeBlanc, Dean Zupancic // Warner Bros.

“Altered Carbon – Out of The Past”

Brett Hinton, Mark Allen, Owen Granich-Young, Andy King, Keith Rogers // Atomic Sound

Outstanding Sound – Commercial

OXFAM – “The Heist No One is Talking About”

Neil Johnson // Factory Studios

KIA – “Fueled by Youth”

Nathan Dubin // Margarita Mix

SANE – “Let Me Talk”

Anthony Moore, Jack Hallett // Factory Studios

Monster – “Opportunity Roars”

Tom Jucarone // Sound Lounge

ICRC – “Hope”

Anthony Moore // Factory Studios

Outstanding Visual Effects – Feature Film

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

R. Christopher White, Daniel Macarin, Philip Leonhardt, Paul Ramsden, Jeremy Fort // Weta Digital

“Blade Runner 2049”

Richard Clegg, Axel Akesson, Wesley Chandler, Stefano Carta, Ian Cooke-Grimes // MPC

“Rampage”

Erik Winquist, Benjamin Pickering, Stephen Unterfranz, Thrain Shadbolt, David Clayton // Weta Digital

“Thor: Ragnarok”

Kyle McCulloch, Alexis Wajsbrot, Ben Loch, Harry Bardak // Framestore

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Matt Aitken, David Conley, Charles Tait, Paul Story, Marvyn Young // Weta Digital

Outstanding Visual Effects – Television (Under 13 Episodes)

“Altered Carbon – Out of The Past”

Everett Burrell, Tony Meagher, Steve Moncur, Christine Lemon, Paul Jones // DNEG

“Outlander – Eye of The Storm”

Richard Briscoe // Outlander Production; Daniel Norlund, Filip Orrby // Goodbye Kansas; Aladino Debert, Greg Teegarden // Digital Domain

“Black Mirror – Metalhead”

Russel McLean, Michael Bell, Pete Levy, Steven Godfrey, Stafford Lawrence // DNEG

“Game of Thrones – Beyond The Wall”

Joe Bauer, Steve Kullback, Ted Rae, Eric Carney // HBO; David Ramos // El Ranchito

“Westworld – The Passenger”

Jay Worth, Bruce Branit // Deep Water FX; Bobo Skipper // Important Looking Pirates; Kama Moiha // COSA VFX; Mike Enriquez // DNEG

Outstanding Visual Effects – Television (Over 13 Episodes)

“Supergirl – For Good”

Armen V. Kevorkian, Gevork Babityan, Kris Cabrera, Jerry Chalupnik, Jason Shulman // Encore VFX

“Agents of SHIELD – Orientation: Part 1”

Mark Kolpack, Sabrina Arnold // Marvel; Kevin Yuille, David Rey, Hnedel Maximore // FuseFX

“Hawaii Five-O – A’ole e ‘olelo mai ana ke ahi ua ana ia”

Adam Avitabile, Daniel Toomey, Michael Kirylo, Ryan Smolarek, Wayne Hollingsworth // Picture Shop

“Legends of Tomorrow – The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly”

Armen V. Kevorkian, Andranik Taranyan, Jason Shulman, Dan Aprea, Lycee Anaya // Encore VFX

“NCIS: LA – A Line in the Sand/Ninguna Salida”

Dylan Chudzynski, Michael Carter, Joe Suzuki, Jacob Kuhne // DigitalFilm Tree

As previously announced, Victoria Alonso has been named the recipient of the Charles S. Swartz Award. Alonso is a respected producer and is Executive Vice President, Production for Marvel Studios. The winners of the coveted Engineering Excellence Award, Blackmagic Design (DaVinci Resolve 15), Canon (Visual and Technical Monitoring of HDR Images), Cinnafilm, Inc. (PixelStrings), and IBM Aspera & Telestream (Telestream Vantage with Lightspeed Live Capture powered by Aspera), were announced earlier this year. All awards will be bestowed at the HPA Awards gala.

