2016 HPA Awards Honor Below the Line TV Work

LOS ANGELES—The Hollywood Professional Association passed out its annual HPA Awards on Thursday night, honoring behind-the-scenes work on some of the year’s biggest TV shows, movies and commercials.

Here is the full slate of winners for the television categories:

Outstanding Color Grading: “Gotham – By Fire,” Paul Westbrook, Encore Hollywood

Outstanding Editing (TIE): “Roots – Night One,” Martin Nicholson, ACE; Greg Babor

“Game of Thrones – Battle of the Bastards,” Tim Porter, ACE

Outstanding Sound: “Outlander – Prestonpans,” Nello Torri; Alan Decker; Brian Milliken; Vince Balunas; NBCUniversal Post Sound

Outstanding Visual Effects: “Game of Thrones – Battle of the Bastards,” Joe Bauer, Fire & Blood Productions; Eric Carney, The Third Floor; Derek Spears, Rhythm & Hues Studios; Glenn Melenhorst, Iloura; Matthew Rouleau, Rodeo FX

To see the winners in these respective categories for movies and commercials, click here.

HPA also handed out its Emerging Leader Award to Jesse Korosi and Jennifer Zeidan, as well as previously announced awards, which included the HPA Engineering Excellence Award to Aspera, Grass Valley, RealD, and SGO; the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation to The Mill: Blackbird; the HPA Lifetime Achievement Award to Herb Dow, ACE; and the Charles S. Schwartz Award to Michelle Munson, founder and CEO of Aspera.

The awards were handed out during a gala celebration held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.