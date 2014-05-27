2014 Best of Show ~ Part 4

David Ross president of Ross Video, accepts the Best of Show Award from TV Technology Editor-In-Chief Tom Butts the company’s Inception newsroom computer system.Rick Clarkson, Signiant’s vice president of product management, accepts the Best of Show Award for the company’s SkyDrop platform for moving large data in and out of cloud storage.

Jimi Henderson accepts the Best of Show award for the Silvus Technologies Streamcaster 3822.Tatsuro Kurachi, Sony’s director of PSD product marketing and management professional solutions of America, accepts the Best of Show award for the new upgrades to the Sony 4K Transformed.

Andrew Scott (L), Tektronix applications engineer, and Richard Duvall, video marketing manager, accept the Best of Show Award for Tektronix’s QCloud file-based media QC system.Paul Shen, TVU networks’CEO, accepts the Best of Show Award for the company’s TVUPack backpack audio/video transmission system.

(L to R) Andrew Lemert, vice president of solutions development; Yuri Stetner, technical sales manager; Jordan Christoff, president; Joe Walsh, vice president of sales; Scott Freshman, vice president of operations; and Stefan Pavlov, inside sales, accept the Best of Show Award for Visionary Systems’ PacketTV IPTV system.Matt Kapala (L) and Michael Payne accept the Best of Show award for the Vislink AirCam Max hybrid multimode camera-back transmitter.

Accepting the Best of Show award for the Wheatstone Dimension Three TV audio console are (L to R) Phil Owens, senior engineer; Paul Picard, technical support engineer; Jeff Keith, senior product design engineer; David Breithaupt, engineer; and Steve Dove, minister of algorithms.Accepting the Best of Show award for the Wheatstone Series Four TV audio console are (L to R) Phil Owens, senior engineer; Paul Picard, technical support engineer; Jay Tyler, director of sales; and Brad Harrison, international sales director.

Carl Dempsey, Wohler’s president and CEO, accepts the Best of Show Award given for the company’s RadiantGrid v8.3 product.Colleen Goodsir, Zaxcom’s director of sales and marketing, and Glen Sanders, Zaxcom president, accept the Best of Show award for the Zaxcom Digital Wireless System..