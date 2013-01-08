2013 International CES Opens Record Breaking Show

LAS VEGAS -- The 2013 International CES opened its doors Tuesday featuring more than 3,250 exhibitors across 1.9 million net square feet of exhibit space, breaking both space and exhibitor records that were set last year, organizers said. Pre-show press events kicked off with 74 companies showcasing their latest tech at CES Unveiled on Sunday night, and nearly 30 exhibitors launching new products during CES Press Day.



“Some 20,000 new products will launch this week at the 2013 International CES and we couldn’t be more excited to kick off this record-breaking show,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CEA.



Qualcomm’s chairman and CEO, Dr. Paul Jacobs, delivered the preshow keynote address Monday evening to highlight the company’s mobile roots. “We are at the heart of mobile devices that are the center of everything you do,” he said. He was joined on stage by Microsoft President and CEO Steve Ballmer to demo Microsoft Windows products that include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 10 processor. The Snapdragon 800 will be a premium processor for tablets, smartphones and full PCs and leverage the power of LTE, ultra HD and 7.1 surround.



Celebrity appearances were made by Director, Guillermo Del Toro, NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski and Marc Jenkins, “Star Trek Into the Darkness” actor Alice Eve and Scott Chambers and Big Bird from Sesame Street. The event capped off with a performance by Adam Levine and two other members of multi-platinum, three-time Grammy Award winning band Maroon 5.



Pre-CES media events kicked off Sunday night with CES Unveiled: The Official Press Event of CES. Seventy-four exhibiting companies drew one of the highest media crowds in Unveiled history with companies such as 3M Touch Systems, Body Media, Canopy Co., Chevrolet, Fitbug, Goal Zero, HAPI Labs, House of Marley, Hz0, Liquid Image, Matrix Audio, Parrot, Synaptics and Urban Hello. Major trends included ultra-HDTV, hybrid tablets, flexible touch screen display, apps and mobile solutions.



Product announcements continued on Monday, Jan. 7 with CES Press Day, featuring 28 exhibitor press conferences, the largest number of Press Day events in show history. Product announcements included:

·LG – 55-inch OLED TV. Three sizes of smart capable Ultra HDTVs (84-, 65-, and 55-inch).

·Livio - FM Connect enables in-car FM radio listeners to interact with FM broadcasts from dashboard through a Bluetooth-connected smartphone.

·Monster - New lines and designs of headphones including Nick Cannon's NCredible headsets.

·Sharp - Ultra HD – 85-inch 8K TV delivering 16x the resolution of HDTV.

·Voxx – NM100 rearview navigation.

·Fujifilm – Two new X series cameras X100S and X20 Startup time of 0.5 seconds, shutter lag time of 0.1 second.

·Huawei – Ascend Mate smartphone with 6.1 inch screen.

·Intel – Perceptual Computing adds natural human interfaces to computing, voice, touch, facial recognition and gestures. User becomes password through facial recognition.

·Limited Computing - VYZAR - geo-location based 3D augmented reality technology.

·Samsung - New flagship Smart TV Samsung LED F8000 (46-, 55-, 60-, 65-, and 75-inch) with voice-recognition technology.

·Panasonic - New TV Series: ZT60, ST60, WT60, DT60 - High Efficient LED TV’s reduce power consumption by 15 percent and are Energy Star 6.0 certified.

·Dish Network - Dish Anywhere, powered by Hopper with Sling takes the DVR and live TV mobile.





The show runs through Friday, Jan. 11.