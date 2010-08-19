2011 Subaru Outbacks Equipped With WiFi

McHENRY, ILL.: Subaru’s new 2011 Outbacks are equipped with WiFi capability, the manufacturer recently said. The vehicles will be rolling WiFi hotspots, providing connectivity for up to 10 users more than 150 feet away.



The WiFi works over 3G cellular networks via encrypted connections with download speeds averaging 400 kbps to 1.2mbps, Subaru said. The system stays active while the vehicle is in motion.



The 2011 Subaru Outback Mobile WiFi access is provided by Autonet Mobile, one of the first in-car Internet service provider.