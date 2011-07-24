2011 Rugby World Cup to use Ericsson’s Voyager II

The 2011 Rugby World Cup from New Zealand will use the Ericsson Voyager II digital satellite news gathering (DSNG) product for live coverage of the matches.

Beginning September 9, the World Cup will be broadcast from the Auckland stadium to broadcasters in New Zealand and Australia. Sydney Teleport Services will employ the Ericsson technology for the broadcasts.

Ericsson’s Voyager II, a fifth-generation product, features a re-engineered hardware and menu structure, allowing fast access to the most common SNG operations, easy monitoring of incoming audio and video signals, and operator customization.

Voyager II is built upon a new modular chassis design in a 1RU form factor with up to six hot-swappable option slots. It supports a comprehensive range of processing options, including the flexible, multistandard, multiformat “x-series” range of encoders, making it the first DSNG to unleash the power of MPEG-4 AVC 4:2:2 encoding with 10-bit precision at up to 1080p50/60 resolutions.

An integrated satellite modulator offers DVB-S and DVB-S2 modulation on both IF and L-Band outputs.