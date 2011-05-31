2011 NAB Show Product Review: Satellite & Remote



From microwave and satellite to IP ENG streaming, new products were in abundance this year. Spot news coverage is still a leading priority, and with a tight economy tight, new technologies promise to increase productivity, cut costs, and improve quality.



ANTENNAS





Tom Masiero (R) of Lifestyle Media watches Ryan Davis of Streambox demonstrate the company's Streambox Live Pro [live streaming over 4G]. Photo by Dawley/KovacsDAWNco offered HD-grade satellite LNBs, along with the PV7 satellite receiver that handles both HD and SD MPEG-2 and -4 transmissions, and features Scopus-Harmonic receiver technology.



REMOTE CAMERAS



Vislink unveiled its LINK XP1310, a high performance H.264-compliant HD wireless camera with built-in 200 mW transmitter.



Weather Metrics demoed StreamVision for streaming cameras live to the Web. Also shown was the FlexMobile automated foundation, and WeatherVision HD 3.0 for HD-quality tower cameras.



SATELLITE



CCS/Prodys offered the Ikusnet that allows transmission of live news via satellite or the Internet. It integrates ENG van functionalities into a compact portable package.



DekTec promoted the DTA-2107 DVB-S(2) satellite modulator for PCI Express, along with the DTE-3137 networked DVB-S(2) satellite receiver, supporting QPSK, 8-PSK, 16-APSK and 32-APSK.



Ericsson unveiled the Voyager II multiformat integrated DSNG MPEG-2/4 AVC DSNG encoding system that supports 1080p50/60 and multichannel operations for HD/3D contribution.



Sencore offered the SMD 989 DVB-S2 modulator for two DVB-S2 RF transmissions, along with the IRD 3000 series of receivers/decoders for distributing video services via IP, satellite, and ASI networks.



Thomson showcased the ViBE EM1000/EM2000 MPEG-2/MPEG-4 SD real-time encoders for DTH applications. Also shown were software upgrades for ViBE EM1000/EM2000/EM3000 encoders.



Vislink showed the NewsLite portable, IP-enabled SatCom terminal for use with conventional and the new lightweight antennas.



TRUCKS, MICROWAVE & IP



Cobham showcased the Messenger II Transmitter-Enhanced (M2TE) miniature HD transmitter. Also shown was the Professional Receiver (ProRX), COFDM wireless video receiver, and Solo high-definition transmitter with a variety of bandwidths.





Paul Shen (L) of TVU Networks shows the company's TV Pack Cloud 3G/4G transmission system to Alvaro Buzeta (C) of VGL in Chile and Jaime Tovar of ARTEC in Mexico. Photo by Dawley/KovacsComrex unveiled its LiveShot Video IP Codec. LiveShot attaches to a professional camera's battery mount, and provides live, real-time, low latency video and audio optimized for 3G/4G cellular and satellite IP data networks. LiveShot also accommodates Wi-Fi and wired IP data connections.



Dejero offered its Live Platform wireless ENG transmission system that uses multiple 4G and 3G cellular networks to transmit live HD or SD broadcast quality video.



DSI RF Systems spotlighted the NewsShark Portable wireless live video transmission system. It mounts on most ENG camera systems and uses both 3G and Wi-Fi for returning live video.



Hitachi High Technologies demonstrated their 24 GHz point-to-point high-speed Wireless Bridge that provides transmission rates greater than 150 Mbps in the unlicensed 24 GHz band.



Integrated Microwave Technology showed its RF Central microLite HD transmitter/receiver, the Nucomm CamPac2 transmitter and the Newscaster DR2 HD/SD COFDM diversity microwave receiver with MPEG-4. Also shown were the Nucomm MPEG-4 airborne radio, NewsCoder, Nucomm ChannelMaster and Newscaster 7.



LiveU debuted an enhanced version of its LU60 video uplink series with sub-second latency over multiple bonded 4G/3G connections and superior resiliency.



Streambox demoed a new version of its Streambox Live broadband video contribution system that allows Android users to upload high-quality video. Also shown was the ACT-L3 software encoder for transporting HD video with only one cellular modem on 4G LTE broadband networks.



Streamquik was in the Canon booth demonstrating StreamCell's latest capaibilities, including its ultra-low latency streaming capability on a 4G cellular network.



TV1 GmbH highlighted the Minicaster mobile hardware-based encoder that connects to IP via LAN or Wi-Fi and converts viceo signals from camera into one SD and one HD live stream simultaneously.



TVU Networks showed off their TVUPack for mobile newsgathering, with the TM8000, offering H.264 video encoding and HD signal delivery, even with limited transmission bandwidth.



Vislink debuted the AMG/ASG2100 mobile and studio gateway that allows file-based workflow between ENG/ OB platforms and the studio.



VidOvation unveiled their VidLink 1.5G uncompressed 60 GHz RF HD Link, for 1.5G delivery of SDI, HD-SDI and DVB ASI video formats.



