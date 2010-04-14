16x9 Inc. Demos Its Strongest Articulating Arm at NAB

The Noga Griffin Arm

At the NAB Show, 16x9 Inc. unveils its strongest, most versatile articulating arm—the Noga Griffin Arm. The Noga Griffin Arm is designed to hold lights, small cameras or monitors and any other production accessory that requires and extended articulation mount.



At the heart of the Griffin Arm is the Flip-lever with safety catch that quickly and easily locks or releases with one turn the arm’s three articulated joints all at once. The arm features variable-friction load adjustment, and when locked there is no play in the lever or any of the Griffin Arm joints. The rugged Griffin Arm holds 10 pounds at full extension.



Made up of two equal-length arms and three articulating joints, the Griffin Arm’s overall length is 22 inches. The versatile arm can be mounted on a light stand or anywhere else with a grip clamp. Each arm has an industry-standard 5/8 pin threaded at the ends in (1) 1/4-20 and (1) 3/8-16, respectively, for additional mounting options.



16X9 is at Booth C10308.



