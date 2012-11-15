LIN Media Launches New Mobile Marketing

NEW YORK -- LIN Media announced the launch of LIN Mobile, LLC, a new company that will provide mobile marketing solutions for clients nationwide. Leveraging LIN Media’s 50-year history and its strong relationships with local and national advertisers, LIN Mobile will help clients effectively market their products and services to an increasingly mobile-centric population by delivering targeted and localized media across all dominant mobile devices. Digital industry veteran Kevin Wassong has been appointed CEO of LIN Mobile and will report to Robb Richter, LIN Media’s senior vice president in charge of digital media.



Wassong is the founder and former CEO of digital@JWT, the fully integrated digital branding and e-business arm of J. Walter Thompson, a global advertising agency. Most recently, he was president of Minyanville Media, Inc., an Emmy Award Award-winning, next-generation digital network that creates branded business content. He is a graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University.



LIN Media operates or services 43 television stations and seven digital channels in 23 U.S. markets, along with a portfolio of web sites, apps and mobile products.