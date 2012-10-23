XOR Media to demo massive storage library with simultaneous NAS and SAN access

At CCW 2012 (Booth #805) SeaChange Broadcast, now known as XOR Media, will highlight XOR Universal MediaLibrary (UML), a robust and scalable storage system with simultaneous NAS and SAN access assured at the show. The UML comes in two models: the enterprise-level UML T-series and the compact UML E-series.

XOR Media develops high-performance, open, IT storage, specialized for media applications and private cloud data centers. XOR Media offers open, cloud-capable, and media-optimized technologies used by hundreds of broadcasters and content providers around the world: ingest and playout codecs MediaClient and MediaServer; and the prizewinning, clustered and scalable Universal MediaLibrary storage. XOR Media operates globally with over 200 employees and manages 15,000 channels on air.

The XOR Media Universal MediaLibrary enables NAS and SAN connections simultaneously, so that files can be accessed over Fibre Channel, iSCSI, CIFS, NFS, and FTP without reconfigurations or gateways. The UML T-series (5RU storage matrix) is enterprise-level storage that supports 17Gbps throughput and 72TB to 216TB per storage node. The UML E-series (3RU chassis) is a compact and affordable model that supports 8Gbps throughput and 16TB to 48TB per node. Bandwidth and storage capacity scale linearly as the number of nodes increases in a single global namespace.

The company said it would be giving away some Nikon 1 cameras for registered booth visitors at the CCW Show.