Wohler Expands Reseller Agreement With Brazil’s CIS Group

SAN FRANCISCO—Wohler Technologies announced that CIS Group, already a part of a select global network of value-added resellers for Wohler’s baseband and stream-based product lines, will now represent Wohler’s line of file-based products, as well. Key among them is Cinnafilm Tachyon Wormhole, an automated file-based retiming solution based on Wohler’s RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform. CIS Group will resell Tachyon Wormhole and Wohler’s other file-based appliances in Brazil and select Latin American regions, where media companies are looking for ways to trim costs and monetize their content.



Wohler serves as the exclusive master distributor for Tachyon Wormhole, which is based on the RadiantGrid platform and enables up to a an approximately 10 percent run-time adjustment while preserving not only video and audio quality, but also closed caption integrity. Wohler offers the product directly and through select resellers. Wohler’s other file-based products include the RadiantGrid Media Transformation Platform and WohlerLoudness loudness-correction software.

