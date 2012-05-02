Volicon introduces Observer for production executive monitoring

Volicon has announced the availability of its Observer digital video monitoring and logging system in a configuration that meets the monitoring needs of creative executives within production companies.

Integrating easily into existing infrastructure, the Observer system enables streaming of high-quality live or recorded content directly to desktops and iPad, iPhone, and Android devices, in turn giving executives a real-time window into every show being produced.

When deployed across an entire production company, the Observer system makes live and recorded content available to every networked user with the correct permissions. An intuitive, streamlined user interface for both Mac and PC platforms allows users to access video with ease.

With the ability to play, pause, and search recorded content using either a desktop or mobile device, executives enjoy a new level of flexibility in ensuring the quality and compliance of all programs in production. Volicon's patented Virtual Media Network (VMN) technology provides a unique architecture that allows for efficient expansion and scalability from small to large deployments, seamless and efficient streaming throughout the organization, and optimized video logging and monitoring.