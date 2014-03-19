Viaccess-Orca to Acquire SecurePlayer Business From Discretix
PARIS—Viaccess-Orca announced that it will acquire the SecurePlayer business from Discretix Technologies Ltd., a provider of embedded security and content protection. The deal is expected to close in early Q214.
SecurePlayer is a multiplatform media player, available for Android and iOS tablets and smartphones, that incorporates digital rights management for premium VOD and live content. Viaccess-Orca will offer SecurePlayer as a standalone product and as part of the company’s Connected Sentinel, VO's range of content protection solutions for IP-enabled content services. Connected Sentinel is also a main component in VO’s end-to-end solution for multiscreen services.
Using VO’s Connected Sentinel, service providers can distribute content securely to set-top boxes, tablets, smartphones, and PCs. Leveraging adaptive streaming protocols such as MPEG-DASH, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, and HLS, content service providers can deliver the optimal video quality to subscribers while taking into account varying network conditions and device types.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox