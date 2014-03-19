Viaccess-Orca to Acquire SecurePlayer Business From Discretix

PARIS—Viaccess-Orca announced that it will acquire the SecurePlayer business from Discretix Technologies Ltd., a provider of embedded security and content protection. The deal is expected to close in early Q214.



SecurePlayer is a multiplatform media player, available for Android and iOS tablets and smartphones, that incorporates digital rights management for premium VOD and live content. Viaccess-Orca will offer SecurePlayer as a standalone product and as part of the company’s Connected Sentinel, VO's range of content protection solutions for IP-enabled content services. Connected Sentinel is also a main component in VO’s end-to-end solution for multiscreen services.



Using VO’s Connected Sentinel, service providers can distribute content securely to set-top boxes, tablets, smartphones, and PCs. Leveraging adaptive streaming protocols such as MPEG-DASH, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, and HLS, content service providers can deliver the optimal video quality to subscribers while taking into account varying network conditions and device types.

