VGTRK Orders Net Insight Media Switch Routers

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN— Net Insight’s Nimbra 600 series media switch routers will be deployed by Russian television and radio broadcast company to support the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. The deal is Net Insight's first ever order in Russia, and was secured through its premium partner, OKNO-TV.



VGTRK, the state-owned All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company is building a contribution network from the Olympics venue to its Moscow studio and will deploy the Nimbra 600 series MSRs across its network. The Net Insight solution will transport uncompressed and compressed live video content.