Vendor View, David Cutts, Strategy & Technology (S&T)

Expected tech trends:It is clear that what consumers want is a common experience: whether they are watching a conventional over-the-air linear television channel, an over-the-top linear streaming service, or on demand content, they want to select it and watch it the same way on the screen of

their choosing. That is the real potential of smart televisions and other connected platforms. The opportunity is now there for real revenue opportunities, particularly through hybrid pay TV.





At IBC we will be showing complete solutions -- both software products and cloud services -- that allow broadcasters and content providers to achieve this, from app development all the way through to protecting premium content. Our development environments make cross-platform app creation simple, so the same look and feel can be used on mobiles and tablets as on the big TV in the corner.



Biggest technical upgrade: S&T has a global reputation for excellence in implementing MHEG-based systems, and they will continue to have some significant advantages compared to other interactive platforms. However, there are always new developments, and the combination of HbbTV and HTML 5 bring about new possibilities, not least in hybrid pay TV.

We are bringing our expertise to bear on these new opportunities. Our recent acquisition of OnScreen Publishing means we now have a highly sophisticated development environment that is fully integrated into the rest of our offering. At the same time, we are developing our Bastion content protection system for implementation across a range of platforms, again with the aim of making S&T a one-stop solution for OTT products and services.

