tvONE’s Training Academy Expands

ERLANGER, KY. — tvONE announced that its Training Academy has taken the road recently as part of an open house in Dusseldorf, Germany, organized by their German Distributor, Videlco.



The session was held at Videlco’s training facility, with their complete video wall and projector set up driving presentations on the tvONE portfolio. Videlco provided a fully stocked demo room, so the group was ensured of plenty of kit for hands-on, practical learning. Topics covered the Corio2, CorioMaster, CorioMaster mini, CorioMatrix and HDBaseT.



Training Academy courses are available in Maidenhead, England, and Erlanger. Courses can be booked by visiting http://www.tvone.com/trainingINT.shtml. tvONE training is provided free of charge and is available across a mixture of single- and two-day courses.