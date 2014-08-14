TV2000 Deploys Dalet Enterprise MAM

PARIS—Dalet Digital Media Systems announced that TV2000 has deployed the Dalet News Suite for news production, broadcasting and web publication and Dalet Media Life to manage program preparation.

TV2000 is Italy’s primary television channel for news related to the Pope, the Vatican and the Catholic Church. Newscasts, live magazine-style shows, religious programs and live liturgical services are key elements of the channel’s schedule, which is supplemented with family-oriented and themed movies.

The Dalet MAM manages the essential business and operational functions, including lifecycle media, essence and metadata management. It also provides workflow orchestration. Each Dalet solution offers dedicated toolsets. Dalet News Suite includes a complete Newsroom Computer System and tools for editing, ingest, playout, repurposing, multimedia distribution and archiving. Dalet Media Life includes fully integrated tools for functions such as bulk ingest, automatic QC, compliance and rough-cut editing, language/captioning and content repurposing.

System deployment was successfully completed with the assistance of Dalet’s integration partner MediaPower.

The Dalet system at TV2000 includes 45 workstations for News and 15 workstations for program preparation. News content is broadcast live from three broadcast studios throughout the day. Four Dalet Brio video servers are configured for a total of eight inputs to handle SD-centralized ingest. These same Brio servers have 16 outputs, which are distributed among three different studios for playout and contribution. In addition, XDCAM and P2 imports modules allow users to import content from their Sony/Panasonic camcorders.

Ingest operators use the Dalet Media Logger to enter metadata according to the channel’s preferred fields to ensure metadata integrity and easy search and retrieval from the Dalet MAM catalog as well as from the existing DIVArchive system. They can also create clip cuts and organize them in the Dalet Clipbin for immediate sharing.

From 60 Dalet client workstations, journalists have access to Dalet’s full-featured NRCS for planning and assignments, rundown management, text writing and script preparation. Also from their desktops, Dalet Media Cutter is utilized to preview and edit video and assemble packages complete with voiceovers. Additional Dalet WebSpace licenses provide access to newsroom functionalities and content by using a Web browser via the Internet.The Dalet Cube graphics program allows journalists to apply template graphics such as upper and lower thirds for automated playout. Dalet Cube also supports live date feeds during playout. The Dalet Brio server provides A/B roll playout.

The MAM platform unifies the different components of TV2000’s existing infrastructure to provide a fluid workflow. Some of the Dalet third-party integrations at the channel include the Baton Quality Control, NetApp storage, Harmonic ProMedia Carbon transcoders, Etere automation and Front Porch DIVArchive. Dalet Xtend integration for Adobe Premiere Pro editing systems has also been deployed. Xtend facilitates collaboration between the NLEs and Dalet MAM by providing transparent content and metadata sharing including inherited metadata such as rights and usage.