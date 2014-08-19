TTcomm Optimizes Satellite Delivery With Integrated Solution From Harmonic

SAN JOSE, CALIF. —Harmonic announced that TTcomm, one of the largest suppliers of teleport satellite services in Central and Eastern Europe, has selected an integrated video processing solution from Harmonic to support its satellite television services. The Harmonic solution was purchased from JBD S.A., a major TV equipment supplier in Poland.



The solution leverages Harmonic’s Electra universal encoder, integrated with Flex dual decoder module, to provide MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC encoding for up to four statistically multiplexed SD and HD services within a single chassis. The encoder features a scalable architecture that will grow as TTcomm’s market requirements change.



The solution integrates Electra encoders with Harmonic ProStream stream processor for statistical multiplexing of MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 streams to increase bandwidth efficiency without impairing video quality. Utilizing the ProStream processor, the operator can support up to 64 services per statistically multiplexed pool, 16 pools per platform, and three pools within a single transport stream. The robust, extensible, and scalable ProStream processor supports multiplexing and scrambling of DVB Simulcrypt as well as AES scrambling applications. With a range of widely implemented industry protocols, the ProStream solution’s scrambling technology guarantees the protection of TTcomm’s video content.



The solution of Electra encoders and ProStream processors is controlled by Harmonic’s NMX Digital Service Manager video network management solution, which provides mass configuring, monitoring, and automated redundancy in centralized or distributed architectures.



Harmonic will showcase its comprehensive line of market-leading solutions that optimize the production and delivery of high-value video services in the broadcast, pay-TV, and new media environments at stand 1.B20 during IBC2014 in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-16.