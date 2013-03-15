TSL to Present Full Range of New Broadcast Audio Solutions at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, TSL Professional Products Ltd. will present a selection of new audio, loudness, tally, power distribution and surround sound capture and processing solutions.



NAB 2013 will mark the launch of the SAM1-3GM Studio Audio Monitoring Solution, a flexible, intuitive system for broadcasters and content producers. It offers seamless operation in settings ranging from multi-language and surround sound/stereo production to live sports and event broadcasting.



TSL will also be showing the Monitor Plus Audio and PAM Pico product ranges for audio monitoring, SoundField surround microphones and upmix/downmix solutions, and the TallyMan product range, which provides seamless cross-equipment communications for the broadcast industry.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. TSL Professional Products Ltd. (PPL) will be at booth N1124.



