TMD: More Partners, More Choices at IBC2014

TransMedia Dynamics (TMD) will use IBC to talk about the expanded capabilities of its Mediaflex product.

Highlights will include demonstrations on the integration of the Mediaflex suite of applications with Spectra Logic’s BlackPearl Deep Storage Appliance, Telestream’s Lightspeed Transcoding Server and FileCatalyst File Transfer Acceleration. In addition, integration with Amazon S3 and Encoding.com, which leverage the power of the cloud, will be on show.

“Adding cloud and SaaS solutions and multi-platform capabilities gives customers the most effective and comprehensive system available,” said Carlton Smith, CPO of TMD. “TMD’s extensive list of integrated partners allows broadcasters, media and archive organisations to make their own decisions about the technology which is controlled by Mediaflex.”

TMD and RTE, winners of the IBC 2013 Innovation Award for Content Management, will co-presenting “RTE One Year On” – How the Successful Implementation of TMD’s MAM System has Transformed Business Operations”, at the Workflow Solutions Conference on 15 September at 15.30.

Stand 2.C58.