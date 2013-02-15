Thomson Video Networks to Show Advanced Contribution, Distribution, Web TV/OTT solutions at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks will showcase advanced contribution, distribution, and Web TV/OTT solutions with the theme "Giving You the Edge."



Solutions will be presented in five key demonstration areas: Premium Video Compression Quality, including the ViBE EM Series MPEG-2/MPEG-4 AVC encoders; World-Class HEVC Multi-screen Offerings, featuring the ViBE VS7000 Video System for OTT and Convergent TV; High-Performance Contribution Solutions, including the RD6000 Contribution Receiver Decoder and ViBE CP6000 Contribution Platform; as well as ATSC and ISDB-T Terrestrial Solutions, and Capture and Playout Solutions.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Thomson Video Networks will be at booth SU2611.



