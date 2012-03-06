Telairity - AVClarity

Telairity is a supplier of real-time H.264/AVC (MPEG-4) video compression solutions for broadcasting, backhaul, IPTV, government, military and related markets. The company’s unique video processing technology, based on the Telairity TVP2000 multi-core video processor and associated direct-execution AVClairity video compression software, delivers the industry’s best price/performance. Telairity encoders are known for their flexible HD/SD encoding capabilities, high picture quality, low bit rates, unique “instant-on” ability, encode latencies as low as 150ms, exceptional reliability, simplicity of operation, and full software upgradeability. Every system is backed by a multi-year warranty which includes free software upgrades.



Website:www.telairity.com



