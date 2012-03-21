Studio Technologies demonstrates mobile control of Model 5100 Series at NAB 2012

Among its show announcements, Studio Technologies recently announced a demonstration of new software control capabilities for its Model 5100-Series audio modules from an iPad or other mobile, Internet-capable device. The Model 5100-Series is composed of five compact modules designed for use in custom audio applications.

The company will also be featuring a firmware upgrade for StudioComm 76D/77 and 76DA/77. This new firmware release builds on the successful StudioComm 76D/77 and 76DA/77 surround monitoring systems by adding enhanced features. The release provides bass management for optimal loudspeaker system performance and adds configurable downmix for support of international applications.