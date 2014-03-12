(Sponsored Content) SMPTE at the 2014 NAB Show

SMPTE returns to the NAB Show with an exciting new conference, useful new products, and updates on new standards and recommended practices. The 2014 NAB Show’s Technology Summit on Cinema (TSC): The Future of Motion Imaging and Sound, produced in partnership with SMPTE, will offer attendees the opportunity to learn from and engage with leading figures in the motion picture business. At the SMPTE booth, the Society will highlight significant advances in standards development, the digital library, the success of the past year’s educational conferences, and new products including the CamWhite pocket chart for white-balancing. The Society continues to support student engagement in the motion-imaging field through both scholarships and social events. SMPTE board members and directors will again engage with students at the Society’s popular ice cream social, which last year drew 70 students to the SMPTE booth.

