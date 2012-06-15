Sonnet ships xMac mini Server expansion system

Sonnet has begun shipping its xMac mini Server, a combination PCI Express (PCIe) 2.0 expansion system and 1U rackmount enclosure for the Mac mini with Thunderbolt ports.

The xMac mini Server transforms a Mac mini into a full-fledged expandable rackmount server, mounting the computer inside a specially designed 1U rackmount enclosure that contains two PCIe 2.0 slots that connect to the computer through its Thunderbolt port.

The expansion system features a 100W power supply and employs variable-speed fans to cool the cards and computer. This system enables users to plug in two PCIe adapter cards — one half-length/low-profile and one full-length/full-height — to slots connected to the Mac mini via an included Thunderbolt cable.

The Mac mini's GigE, USB and HDMI interfaces are extended to panel-mounted connectors on the back of the unit.