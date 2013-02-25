Shotoku to Exhibit Robotic Camera Support and Virtual Reality Tracking at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Shotoku Broadcast Systems will exhibit new and established products that target sports, studio, virtual reality and field production. For studio and OB production, Shotoku will show the SX-300 Pan & Tilt Fluid Head and the SG-900 manual pan and tilt head.



For virtual studio applications, Shotoku will exhibit the SX-300VR Virtual Tracking EFP Head for precise tracking and real-time data output. Also on display will be the TK-53LVRII/TK-53VRII VR Dolly Crane Systems that send reliable, accurate and immediate VR data, including pan/tilt, zoom, focus and X/Y camera data to graphic computers via RS422 cable.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Shotoku Broadcast Systems will be at booth C9032.



