Satellite Update for June 5, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01018, "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:"



• Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to drift Intelsat 16 from its currently authorized location at 79.0 degrees west longitude (WL) to 76.0 degrees WL using specified Ku-band frequencies. Intelsat also request STA to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) from 79.0 degrees WL after Intelsat 16 arrives at that location using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).

• Intelsat also requested STA for 180 days to conduct TT&C operations necessary to move Intelsat 5 from its currently authorized location at 50.15 degrees east longitude (EL) to 157.0 degrees EL using specified Ku-band frequencies. Intelsat requested STA to provide FSS from Intelsat 5 at 157.0 degrees using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.7-10.95 GHz, 11.2-11.45 GHz, and 11.45-11.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz, 12.75-13.25 GHz, and 14.0-14.25 GHz (Earth-to-space).

• XM Radio LLC requested modification of its authorization for XM-4 at 115.25 WL by extending its Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) eight-year license term for an additional eight years, through Nov. 15, 2022. XM Radio is currently authorized to use XM-4 to provide SDARS from 115.25 degrees WL using 2332.5-2345.0 MHz (space-to-Earth) and receive feeder link transmissions in the 7025-7075 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency band.

From FCC Report SAT-01019, "Actions Taken:"

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, STA to Intelsat License LLC for 30 days to conduct TT&C necessary to drift Intelsat 5 from 50.15 degrees EL to 157.0 degrees EL using center frequencies 14.498 GHz and 13.999 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 11.451 GHz, 11.452 GHz, and 11.454 GHz (space-to-Earth).

• Iridium Constellation LLC received STA for 30 days to operate one additional satellite in its non-geostationary orbit constellation in a manner consistent with a revised post-mission disposal plan it proposed in a pending license modification application (IBFS File SAT-MOD-20080701-00140). The Satellite Division also granted Iridium STA for 180-day to operate six satellite consistent with its revised disposal plan. See file SAT-STA-20131114-00134 granted Dec. 24, 2013.