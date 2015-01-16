Satellite Update for Jan. 16, 2015
From FCC Report SAT-01060, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”
ViaSat, Inc. requested modification of its grant of U.S. market access for ViaSat-2 at 69.9 degrees west longitude (WL) to conform the grant to the technical parameters of its satellite under contract for construction. ViaSat-2 will operate under the authority of the United Kingdom and was granted access to the U.S. market to provide fixed-satellite-service (FSS) using frequency bands 18.3-19.3 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.1-29.1 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). The modifications include telemetry, tracking, command (TT&C) operations on center frequencies 18,301 MHz and 18,303 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 29,501 MHz and 29,999 MHz (Earth-to-space).
Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to provide FSS via Intelsat 7 in the 3400-3625 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 6425-6650 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands from 18.2 degrees WL. TT&C is requested using specified Ku-band frequencies.
From FCC Report SAT-01062, “Actions Taken”
The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted DIRECTV Enterprises, LLC's application for modification of its authorization for SPACEWAY 2 to allow operation at 99.075 degrees WL instead of its previously authorized location at 99.115 degrees WL. SPACEWAY 2 is allowed to provide FSS using 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.35-28.60 GHz and 29.25-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space).
EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation was granted STA for 180 days to continue to conduct TT&C operations necessary to maintain DBS satellite EchoStar 3 at 61.8 degrees WL as an in-orbit spare using center frequencies 12.201 GHz, 12.203 GHz, and 12.699 GHz (space-to-Earth); and 17.3015 GHz (Earth-to-space).
Intelsat License LLC received STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C necessary to maintain Intelsat 7 at 18.2 degrees WL using specified Ku-band frequencies.
The Satellite Division granted Inmarsat plc's petition to add Inmarsat 4F3 at 98 degrees WL to the Commission's “ISAT List”. U.S. licensed earth stations with “ISAT” listed as a point of communication are permitted to access Inmarsat 4F3 using 1525-1559 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 1626.5 – 1660.5 MHz (Earth-to-space) without additional authorization from the FCC, provide the earth station complies with FCC technical requirements and operates under the conditions of its license.
