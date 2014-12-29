Satellite Update for Dec. 29, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01061, “Actions Taken”

The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted an application from DIRECTV Enterprises, LLC to modify its authorization for 17/24 GHz Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) DIRECTV RB-1 to demonstrate compliance with the technical rules and information requirements adopted in the FCC's 17/24 GHz BSS Second Report and Order.

The Satellite Division determined Intelsat License LLC met the launch and operation milestone associated with Intelsat 30 at 95.05 degrees west longitude (WL) and thus may release the bond associated with the satellite's call sign S2887.

The Satellite Division determined DG Consents Sub, Inc. has satisfied all four milestone conditions associated with the authorization for Earth Exploration Satellite WorldView-3. WorldView-3 was launched and placed into operation on August 13, 2014.

PanAmSat License Corp.'s petition to retain authority to operate a satellite in the 11.7-12.2 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz bands at 43 degrees WL was dismissed by the Satellite Division. Issues related to this request will be addressed in connection with Intelsat's pending application to operate a satellite at 43.1 degrees WL.